Courier Capital LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get 3M alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in 3M by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 689.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $127.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $72.47 and a 12-month high of $141.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -22.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MMM

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.