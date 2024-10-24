Courier Capital LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 108.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 319.4% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.5% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $152.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.79 and a 200-day moving average of $156.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $247.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

