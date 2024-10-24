Courier Capital LLC Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 78.8% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25,027 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 261,059 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $125.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.95 and a 12 month high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.44%.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.