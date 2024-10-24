Courier Capital LLC Sells 184 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

VLO stock opened at $132.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.60. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.