Courier Capital LLC Sells 325 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 22,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,186 shares of company stock worth $65,479,358. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

PG stock opened at $169.58 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94. The company has a market capitalization of $400.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

