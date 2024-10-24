Courier Capital LLC Sells 329 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 78.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,946. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,946. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $5,253,553.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,464,384.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $290.04 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $294.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.