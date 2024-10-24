CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
CRA International Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of CRAI opened at $189.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.51. CRA International has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $198.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.
CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.34. CRA International had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CRA International will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at CRA International
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CRA International in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRA International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in CRA International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in CRA International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
CRA International Company Profile
CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.
