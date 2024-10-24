CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

CRA International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CRAI opened at $189.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.51. CRA International has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $198.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.34. CRA International had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CRA International will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CRA International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total transaction of $155,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,161.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,208,035.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total value of $155,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,161.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,720 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CRA International in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRA International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in CRA International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in CRA International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

