Critical Review: Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) vs. OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF)

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Free Report) and Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Get OCI alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OCI and Albemarle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OCI 0 0 0 0 N/A Albemarle 1 15 7 0 2.26

Albemarle has a consensus price target of $117.60, suggesting a potential upside of 25.16%. Given Albemarle’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Albemarle is more favorable than OCI.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OCI N/A N/A N/A Albemarle -6.72% 6.38% 3.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares OCI and Albemarle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.8% of OCI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Albemarle shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Albemarle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OCI and Albemarle”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OCI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Albemarle $7.46 billion 1.48 $1.57 billion $2.75 34.17

Albemarle has higher revenue and earnings than OCI.

Summary

Albemarle beats OCI on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OCI

(Get Free Report)

OCI N.V. produces and distributes hydrogen-based and natural gas-based products to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, and Nitrogen Europe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, ammonium nitrate + sulphur, renewable and lower carbon ammonia, nitric acid, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as other nitrogen products. It also provides storage and shipment services for ammonia at the port of Rotterdam. The company has operations in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Oceania. OCI N.V. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services. The Specialties segment provides bromine-based specialty chemicals, including elemental bromine, alkyl and inorganic bromides, brominated powdered activated carbon, and other bromine fine chemicals; lithium specialties, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride; develops and manufactures cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications that include airbag initiators. The Ketjen segment offers clean fuels technologies (CFT), which is composed of hydroprocessing catalysts (HPC) together with isomerization and akylation catalysts; fluidized catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts and additives; and performance catalyst solutions (PCS), which is composed of organometallics and curatives. The company serves the energy storage, petroleum refining, consumer electronics, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, and crop protection markets. Albemarle Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.