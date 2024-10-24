Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Decreased by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,219 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 159.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $110.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.49 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 195.63%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.47.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

