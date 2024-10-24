Crown LNG (CGBS) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Crown LNG (NASDAQ:CGBS – Get Free Report) is one of 661 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Crown LNG to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crown LNG and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown LNG 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown LNG Competitors 115 685 933 19 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 55.33%. Given Crown LNG’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crown LNG has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crown LNG N/A -$6.19 million -0.34 Crown LNG Competitors $562.01 million $44.25 million 75.02

This table compares Crown LNG and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Crown LNG’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Crown LNG. Crown LNG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Crown LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 81.0% of Crown LNG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crown LNG and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown LNG N/A N/A -34.39% Crown LNG Competitors -11.59% -45.10% 0.85%

Risk and Volatility

Crown LNG has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown LNG’s peers have a beta of 0.04, meaning that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crown LNG peers beat Crown LNG on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Crown LNG Company Profile

Crown LNG Holdings Limited develops and delivers tailored offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction and regasification terminal infrastructure solutions for harsh weather locations. The company is based in St Helier, Jersey.

