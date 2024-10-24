CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 172.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.61.

CSX Stock Down 0.8 %

CSX stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.90. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. CSX’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

