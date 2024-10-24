DA Davidson Estimates WaFd’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of WaFd in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WAFD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of WaFd from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

WAFD stock opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. WaFd has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.43.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. WaFd had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $389.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in WaFd by 80.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in WaFd by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in WaFd by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WaFd in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. WaFd’s payout ratio is 39.54%.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

