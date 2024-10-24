DA Davidson Increases WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Price Target to $41.00

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WaFd’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $34.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43. WaFd has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $37.49.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $389.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WaFd will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.54%.

Institutional Trading of WaFd

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WaFd by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in WaFd by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in WaFd by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

