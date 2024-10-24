DA Davidson Weighs in on Polaris’ FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Polaris in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will earn $3.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.75. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Polaris had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PII. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.51. Polaris has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after acquiring an additional 292,992 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter valued at about $15,363,000. RWWM Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 192.3% in the second quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 272,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after buying an additional 179,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Polaris by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,994,000 after buying an additional 96,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,902,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,924,000 after buying an additional 94,680 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

