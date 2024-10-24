Danaher (DHR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Danaher (NYSE: DHR) recently:

10/23/2024 – Danaher had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $290.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $333.00 to $311.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $310.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $278.00 to $277.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $285.00 to $275.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $310.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $309.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $278.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Danaher had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2024 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock opened at $256.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.43. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $189.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Danaher

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $8,229,254.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,897 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

