Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 536.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 276,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,313 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $32,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,518.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $763,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $119.48 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.34.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

