Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WILYY. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Demant A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded Demant A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

About Demant A/S

Shares of WILYY opened at $19.26 on Monday. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40.

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

