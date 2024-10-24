Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on WILYY. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Demant A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded Demant A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Demant A/S
Demant A/S Stock Performance
About Demant A/S
Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Demant A/S
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.