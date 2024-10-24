DENTSPLY SIRONA Q3 EPS Forecast Decreased by Zacks Research

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on XRAY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 430.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

