Desjardins Has Negative Forecast for TSE:AFN FY2025 Earnings

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research report issued on Sunday, October 20th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.74 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.22. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$72.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$75.67.

AFN stock opened at C$49.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$936.34 million, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$45.96 and a 52-week high of C$64.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.46.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$351.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$397.51 million. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

