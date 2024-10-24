Detalus Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Detalus Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 52.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $283.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $517.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.10. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.03 and a 1 year high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, September 27th. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

