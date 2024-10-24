DHT (NYSE:DHT) Trading Down 3.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $11.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. DHT traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.47. 597,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,842,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of DHT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DHT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

DHT Trading Down 4.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,417,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 43.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,388,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,184,000 after buying an additional 1,032,832 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 43.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,868,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after buying an additional 873,356 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 1,144.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 678,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 624,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of -0.36.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). DHT had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $103.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.86%.

About DHT

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.