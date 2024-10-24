Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Plan Group Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,456,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $3,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $165.80 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.18 and a 1 year high of $166.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.27.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.