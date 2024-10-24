Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Trading Up 2.6% – What’s Next?

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 125,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 108,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Doubleview Gold Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.27.

About Doubleview Gold

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

