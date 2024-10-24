Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, November 5th (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, November 5th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 12th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of RDY opened at $78.08 on Thursday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $63.72 and a twelve month high of $84.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $919.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.3% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

