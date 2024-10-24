Driven Brands (DRVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Driven Brands has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $611.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Driven Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Driven Brands Price Performance

Shares of DRVN opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.95.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

