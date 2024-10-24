Driven Brands (DRVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Driven Brands has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $611.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Driven Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Driven Brands Price Performance
Shares of DRVN opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRVN
Driven Brands Company Profile
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Driven Brands
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.