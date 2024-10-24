Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,061 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.2% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 5,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in Alphabet by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,927,257.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $164.48 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.28 and a 200 day moving average of $169.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

