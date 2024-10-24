Dupree Financial Group LLC Purchases 119 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dupree Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $215,000. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 8.4% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.67.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $399.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $388.23 and a 200-day moving average of $359.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

