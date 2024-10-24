Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $23.28 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $702.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $175.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.90 million. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 457,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 199,057 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 53.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after buying an additional 187,249 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,637,000 after purchasing an additional 169,621 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,362,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,351,000 after purchasing an additional 126,085 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

