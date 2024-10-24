East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Wedbush

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.08.

EWBC stock opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $302,668.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,713.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $302,668.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,713.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,343.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,346 shares of company stock worth $1,108,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,142,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,460,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,441,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,013,000 after purchasing an additional 762,958 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,687,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,502,000 after purchasing an additional 761,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,404,000 after purchasing an additional 225,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

