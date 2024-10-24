Eastern Bank Acquires Shares of 1,479 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Eastern Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1,053.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.18.

NYSE:GD opened at $304.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.17 and a 200 day moving average of $294.55. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $232.29 and a 52-week high of $313.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

