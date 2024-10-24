Eastern Bank Invests $426,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 315.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,206,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,590,000 after buying an additional 1,674,827 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at about $71,298,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,426,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,763,000 after purchasing an additional 732,443 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 73.9% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,572,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,978,000 after purchasing an additional 667,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 381.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 800,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,023,000 after purchasing an additional 634,587 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $866,594.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,252.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $866,594.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,252.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $124,295.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,305,762.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $90.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $92.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

