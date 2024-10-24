Eastern Bank Makes New $288,000 Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,912 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 297.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 717,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,959,000 after buying an additional 537,419 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth $82,123,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 3,404.3% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 256,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,879,000 after buying an additional 249,129 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Hershey by 1,194.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 249,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,837,000 after acquiring an additional 230,077 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $181.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $211.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.88.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hershey from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hershey from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.80.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

