Eastern Bank Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,532,000. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 213,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,354,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $129.72 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $131.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.10. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

