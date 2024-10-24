Eastman Chemical (EMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $106.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.73. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 41.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMN. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

