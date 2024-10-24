Ecovyst (ECVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Ecovyst to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.79 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ecovyst to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ecovyst stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski bought 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,091.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,252.34. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski acquired 4,807 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $30,091.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,252.34. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Whittleston bought 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,023. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

