Ecovyst (ECVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Ecovyst to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.79 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ecovyst to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ecovyst Stock Performance
Ecovyst stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ECVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
About Ecovyst
Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.
