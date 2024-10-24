Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock opened at $70.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.71. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,916.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,238 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

