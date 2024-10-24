El Pollo Loco (LOCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.39 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect El Pollo Loco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $394.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of El Pollo Loco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at El Pollo Loco

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari acquired 43,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $586,557.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 364,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,956,694.29. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 189,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,158 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

See Also

