Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 52.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of V stock opened at $283.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.40 and a 200 day moving average of $273.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $518.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.03 and a twelve month high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

