Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $480,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,605 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 162.5% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

