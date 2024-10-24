Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.24.

NYSE LLY opened at $902.96 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $921.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $860.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.18 billion, a PE ratio of 132.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

