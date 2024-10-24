Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Increased by Lazari Capital Management Inc.

Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,896,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $2,138,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,699,000 after acquiring an additional 50,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,345,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $902.96 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $547.61 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $858.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $921.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $860.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

