Entergy (ETR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter. Entergy has set its FY 2024 guidance at 7.050-7.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $7.05 to $7.35 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Entergy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Entergy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $136.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.75 and a 200 day moving average of $115.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $137.05.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus raised shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,090. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,090. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.