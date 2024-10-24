Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENZ opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enzo Biochem stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.05% of Enzo Biochem worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

