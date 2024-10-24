Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Stock Price Up 3.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.1% during trading on Wednesday after Compass Point raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $72.00. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties traded as high as $70.89 and last traded at $70.81. Approximately 738,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,204,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.69.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,393,662.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,486.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,393,662.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,486.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,705,886.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,808 shares of company stock worth $6,348,011. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 356.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $387.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.78 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 104.37%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

