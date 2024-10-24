ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Receives $21.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GWH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ESS Tech from $17.25 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Roth Capital raised ESS Tech to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm started coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on ESS Tech from $30.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ESS Tech from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in ESS Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ESS Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.
GWH stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. ESS Tech has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $22.65.
ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($27.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($24.75) by ($2.25). ESS Tech had a negative net margin of 982.87% and a negative return on equity of 77.52%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. On average, analysts expect that ESS Tech will post -6.72 EPS for the current year.
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
