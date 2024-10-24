Evercore ISI Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $298.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $268.00 to $298.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 4.0 %

TXN opened at $201.74 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $3,047,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 21.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

