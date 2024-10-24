FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives $443.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $443.57.

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total transaction of $2,471,450.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,432.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,362 shares of company stock worth $12,688,945 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,267,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,216,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,645,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,447,000 after buying an additional 94,952 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $463.77 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

