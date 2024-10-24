FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target Raised to $56.00

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Hovde Group from $52.50 to $56.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

FB Financial Price Performance

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $48.62 on Monday. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $169.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.17 per share, with a total value of $96,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,894,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,780,405.97. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 1,500 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.58 per share, for a total transaction of $74,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,892,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,042,266.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.17 per share, for a total transaction of $96,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,894,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,780,405.97. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,199,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,172,000 after buying an additional 139,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FB Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,623,000 after acquiring an additional 106,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 85,620 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,596,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 22.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 318,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 57,355 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

