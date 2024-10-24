FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FDX. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.17.

FedEx Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $268.02 on Monday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.32 and its 200 day moving average is $274.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in FedEx by 175.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 29.1% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

