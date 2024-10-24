Financial Contrast: ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) versus Choom (OTCMKTS:CHOOF)

Choom (OTCMKTS:CHOOF – Get Free Report) and ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Choom and ANI Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Choom N/A N/A N/A $0.14 N/A ANI Pharmaceuticals $538.95 million 2.30 $18.78 million $1.60 36.90

ANI Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Choom. Choom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANI Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Choom N/A N/A N/A ANI Pharmaceuticals 5.01% 15.64% 7.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Choom and ANI Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Choom 0 0 0 0 N/A ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83

ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $77.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.98%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.1% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals beats Choom on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Choom

Choom Holdings Inc. engages in the retail of cannabis. It sells cannabis products and accessories. The company was formerly known as Standard Graphite Corporation and changed its name to Choom Holdings Inc. in November 2017. Choom Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. It markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, group purchasing organizations, specialty pharmacies, and hospitals. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

